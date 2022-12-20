SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Tech giant Google’s upcoming ‘Pixel Tablet’ and its charging speaker dock have been leaked on Facebook Marketplace, a destination on Facebook where people can buy and sell items.

The unreleased Pixel Tablet has a similar screen setup as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s Feathers collection, reports Gizmochina.

The leak of the Google Pixel Tablet showed what it looked like its default application setup.

It showed the tablet-optimised Pixel Launcher home screen with the search bar present above default applications.

The applications include Gmail, YouTube, Chrome and Photos, and the last two slots were suggestions.

The 256GB variant was shown on the Facebook Marketplace with an estimated battery life of about 16 hours at 70 per cent.

The leak also revealed the rear view of the Pixel Tablet and showed “USB-C and speaker grills at the connection to the charging speaker dock,” the report said.

In October, the tech giant had revealed that the upcoming Pixel Tablet is scheduled to arrive in early 2023.

