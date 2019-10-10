Google Pixel Watch may debut next week

San Francisco, Oct 12 (IANS) Google might finally launch a Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 4 at the company’s hardware event scheduled on October 15.

Rumours in 2018 suggested that the company was ready to launch its first Pixel branded smartwatch, but the search engine giant decided at the last minute not to unveil the wearable, Techradar reported.

Google along with two new 4G Pixel smartphones is also expected to launch a 5G version of the same and a new smart notebook too.

Google Pixel smartphones, Pixel 4 and 4 XL, would feature ‘Live Caption’ that transcribes audio into subtitles and puts them on the screen.

Going by the past leaks and speculation, both the Pixel phones were expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with a 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.

The smaller Pixel 4 would likely sport a 5.7-inch 90Hz 1080p+ OLED display and a 2,800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is expected to boast a 6.3 inch 90Hz 1440p+ OLED panel and 3,700mAh battery.

–IANS

