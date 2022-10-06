Google on Thursday launched a portfolio of Pixel products, that includes the very first Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.5 and some brand new features.

People can pre-order Google Pixel Watch online, with availability in nine countries, including US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Japan, Australia and Taiwan, starting October 13.

Google Pixel Watch is available for $349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, and $399 for 4G LTE, including six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music Premium (available in applicable markets). Accessory bands range from $49-$199, said the company,

The wearable offers custom-developed 3D coverglass that’s durable and scratch resistant, with three distinct jewellery inspired stainless steel finishes in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch is the first WearOS device that combines Google’s helpfulness with best health and fitness insights from Fitbit.

“It is both water-resistant (up to 5 ATM/50 meters) and scratch-resistant, meant to be worn all day and night. Inspired by a classic timepiece, the tactile crown controls on-screen scrolling, accesses shortcuts and initiates the app tray to get you the helpful information you need,” said Sandeep Waraich, Director of Product Management, Google Pixel Watch.

The side button above the crown opens most-recently used apps.

The Watch has 19 customisable watch faces, each with many personalisation options  from the colours to the layout and the information you need most.

From adjusting the thermostat to turning off the lights, Google Pixel Watch offers various features with the Google Home app to make life more convenient, said the company.

It has 32GB on-device storage and built-in 4G LTE-cellular.

With Fast Pair, your Pixel Buds will automatically connect to your watch once paired with your phone, and you can start a call on the watch and conveniently transition to your phone once in reach.

Google Pixel Watch is equipped with an Emergency SOS feature to alert emergency responders or trusted contacts when you’re in an emergency or feeling unsafe.

“Fall detection (coming in 2023) can sense if you’ve taken a hard fall, connecting you to emergency services and even auto-dialing if you’re unresponsive,” said the company.

Google Pixel Watch helps people keep tabs on their health with an ECG app to detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), better understand sleep with Sleep Score and Sleep Stages, and receive guidance powered by Fitbit’s 20 billion nights tracked.

