BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Google Pixel Watch was available for pre-order on Amazon briefly: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch was reportedly briefly up for pre-order on Amazon, revealing bands and Fitbit Premium perk.

According to 9To5Google, the next Google smartwatch features a variety of bands, watch faces, and Fitbit integration in what is arguably the biggest Pixel Watch leak to date, as shown in a series of official-looking photographs.

There appear to be two different leather band styles from there, including one style in black and green, and another in black, grey, and orange.

Finally, there appears to be a woven fabric style band for the Pixel Watch, which is in vibrant orange and green colours, as well as a more subdued black, the report said.

A recent report said that the upcoming smartwatch will be powered by a 300mah battery and may also offer cellular connectivity.

The report also mentioned that the smartwatch is likely to come with cellular connectivity, however, it is not clear which of the model will support the feature.

Three models of the upcoming smartwatch have received approval from the Bluetooth ‘Special Interest Group’ (SIG).

20221002-155602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    VGGS 2022: Pitching event for startups to be held on Jan...

    Sensex opens 400 points higher, reclaims 50,000

    Shortage of coal supplies continues to cripple non-power sectors

    ‘Centre’s fertiliser subsidy bill expected to rise 62% in FY22’