SCI-TECHWORLD

Google plans to develop AI model supporting 1,000 most spoken languages

NewsWire
0
7

Tech giant Google has announced an ambitious new project to build a single AI language model that supports the world’s 1,000 most spoken languages.

According to The Verge, as a first step toward this goal, the company is unveiling an AI model trained on over 400 languages, which it calls “the largest language coverage seen in a speech model today.”

“The company believes that creating a model of this size will make it easier to bring various AI functionalities to languages that are poorly represented in online spaces and AI training datasets (also known as “low-resource languages),” Zoubin Ghahramani, vice president of research at Google AI was quoted as saying.

“By having a single model that is exposed to and trained on many different languages, we get much better performance on our low-resource languages,” he added.

These language models have already been integrated into Google Search, despite criticism about their functionality.

Models of language have some flaws, such as re-enacting harmful societal biases such as racism and xenophobia and failing to comprehend human-oriented language.

The company has fired its own researchers for publishing papers highlighting these issues, according to a report.

Moreover, the company shared new research on text-to-video models, a prototype AI writing assistant called Wordcraft, and an update to its AI Test Kitchen app that allows users access to under-development AI models like Imagen, which converts text into images, it added.

20221103-163806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google pilot to keep political campaign emails out of Gmail spam...

    Top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz moves headquarters to the Cloud

    Google issues Android 13 patch to fix wireless charging, battery drain...

    Lava launches its 1st 5G phone, to be priced around Rs...