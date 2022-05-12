INDIASCI-TECH

Google Play introduces prepaid app subscriptions for Indian developers

NewsWire
0
0

Google has introduced new pre-paid app subscription capabilities and other changes for Android app developers in emerging markets, including India, to help them generate more revenue.

The tech giant said that it will allow developers to offer users the ability to subscribe via prepaid plans that provide access to an app and its services for a fixed duration.

“Users can extend this access by purchasing top-ups in your app, or in the Play Store. Prepaid plans allow you to reach users in regions where pay-as-you-go is standard, including India and Southeast Asia,” Google said in a statement on Wednesday.

They can also provide an alternative for users not ready to purchase an auto-renewing subscription, the company said during its annual Google I/O developer conference.

Google also announced expanded pricing options with the launch of “ultra-low” price points to reach users in emerging markets.

“Each base plan in a subscription defines a different billing period and renewal type. For example, you can create a subscription with a monthly auto-renewing plan, an annual auto-renewing plan, and a 1-month prepaid plan,” informed Google.

While the base plan contains the price available to all users, offers provide alternate pricing to eligible users.

The company said it’s making it easier to sell subscriptions on Google Play by allowing developers to configure multiple base plans and special offers.

“For each subscription, you can now configure multiple base plans and offers. This allows you to sell your subscription in multiple ways, reducing operational costs by removing the need to create and manage an ever-increasing number of SKUs,” said the company.

Developers can drop prices to as low as 5 US cents which would allow them to run local sales and promotions and support in-app tipping.

The tech giant last year reduced the minimum price limit for products in more than 20 markets across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

20220512-152802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RR has been experimenting a lot; Ashwin’s retired out not out...

    Tata Group’s super app ‘Neu’ faced several glitches on Day 1

    Ironic when nation recognizes Azad’s services, Cong doesn’t: Sibal

    ‘G-23’ vs Rahul loyalists: Congress rift opens up again