Google Play store removes Paytm app citing gambling policy

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Google has removed digital payments major Paytm’s app from its Play Store for allegedly violating its gambling policies.

“Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon,” the company said in a tweet on Friday.

“All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal,” it added.

Google said that it does not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

“When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, wrote in a blog post.

One of India’s most valuable startups, Paytm, which competes with Google Pay, earlier this month said that that revenue for the fiscal year ended on March 31 increased to Rs 3,629 crore with a 40 per cent decline in losses.

