INDIASCI-TECH

Google probing why can’t some Pixel owners use Android Auto

NewsWire
0
0

Google said it was investigating why Android 13 broke the ability to use Android Auto in some Pixel smartphones.

Some Google Pixel owners mentioned the problems in a thread on Google support page on Android Auto, saying the platform is not working properly following the Android 13 update, reports 9To5Google.

As per the report, the issue first popped up in early September following the official release of Android 13. But only a few confirmed cases were mentioned within the thread, mainly around the Pixel 5.

Google confirmed in a comment last month that the issue had been forwarded to the Android Auto team for investigation, but no fix was confirmed yet.

“Thank you for reporting this issue. We have forwarded your issue to the rest of the team and will keep you updated with the available information”, said by Google.

Some users on the thread said that resetting their car’s infotainment system fixed the issue.

Whereas, other users reported that they were able to resolve the issue by diving into Developer Settings on their phone and switching the “Default USB Configuration” to favour “File Transfer/Android Auto.”

20221004-154405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bimal Gurung writes to Mamata seeking postponement of GTA polls

    Staff shortage hits TN power utility’s monsoon maintenance plans

    NCPA’s Summer Fiesta 2022 begins

    Better air quality in 96 cities in 2020 then 2019: Environment...