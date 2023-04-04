SCI-TECHWORLD

Google quietly limits file creation in Drive

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has quietly limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive, reports The Verge, citing sources.

According to Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer, this change aims to “maintain strong performance and reliability” and will help prevent “misuse” of the company’s systems.

Richendrfer further mentioned that when the users reach the limit, they will receive a notification and also that users can contact Google support to address the issue.

Although five million files might seem absurd for one person to upload, some users have actually exceeded that number.

As reported by many users, it seems that the tech giant did not alert the affected users about the newly implemented limit before it took place, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the tech giant had introduced a “search chips” feature in Drive, which will allow users to filter by criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

20230404-144405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I don’t want to be CEO of Twitter or any company:...

    EV fires: Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality...

    Android 14 will make devices stay connected to web even as...

    Sony unveils its flagship LinkBuds in India