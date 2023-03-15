ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

As the audience appreciation for the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ reaches a fever pitch, Google unveiled a new Grogu Easter Egg for of the ‘Star Wars’ enthusiasts.

Grogu, colloquially referred to as Baby Yoda, is a character from the ‘Star Wars’ television series ‘The Mandalorian’. He is a toddler member of the same species as the Star Wars characters Yoda and Yaddle, with whom he shares a strong ability in the Force.

In the series, the protagonist known as athe Mandalorian’ is hired to track down and capture Grogu for a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire, but instead, he becomes his adoptive father and protects him from the Imperials.

The user can access the Grogu Easter Egg by typing ‘Grogu’ in the search bar of Google. The search will then bring along a graphic of Grogu at the bottom right of the screen. The users can tap on the graphic and it will appear as if Grogu is controlling the webpage content through its telekinesis powers as he will pull them down one after the other.

‘The Mandalorian’ is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

