Google, Renault Group to build ‘software defined vehicle’ for the future

NewsWire
San Francisco, Nov 8 (IANSO Google and Renault Group on Tuesday announced to expand their partnership to deliver the digital architecture for the ‘Software Defined Vehicle’ (SDV) for the future.

The ‘Software Defined Vehicle’ will allow for new on-demand services and continuous upgrades to be delivered to the car, building on the existing Android Automotive Operating System and Google Cloud technology collaboration.

The companies will develop a set of onboard and offboard software components that are dedicated to the SDV and will grow synergies and use cases related to the group’s “Move to Cloud” strategy.

“Equipped with a shared IT platform, continuous over-the-air updates, and streamlined access to car data, the SDV approach developed in partnership with Google will transform our vehicles to help serve future customers’ needs,” said Luca de Meo, Renault Group CEO.

“Our strategic partnership with Google will allow us to accelerate our end-to-end digital transformation, from the design of the car to its market launch through its production, and ultimately to bring added value to our customers, he added.

The collaboration on cloud computing, initiated in 2018, is accelerating with the creation of a Digital Twin, a virtual twin of the vehicle that will feature the most advanced AI capabilities.

“Our collaboration with Renault Group has advanced comfort, safety, and connectivity on the road. The announcement will help accelerate Renault Group’s digital transformation by bringing together our expertise in the cloud, AI, and Android to provide for a secure, highly-personalised experience that meets customers’ evolving expectations,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

Renault Group will expand its use of Google Cloud technology for the SDV to better manage data capture and analytics, securely and confidentially, as well as software development for the vehicle.

