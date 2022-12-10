BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Google restores Gmail that went down for millions globally

NewsWire
0
0

Google finally restored Gmail service after it suffered a massive outage for millions of users globally, including in India, on Saturday.

Gmail users complained about mails not being received. Both mobile app and desktop versions were affected across the world.

“The issue with gmail is now fully mitigated. All the backlog of undelivered messages have been cleared and mail services are back to normal,” Google Workspace said in an update.

“Thanks for your patience while we resolved this issue,” said the company.

The company earlier said that mitigation was currently underway and “email delivery is no longer failing”.

“However, the Google Engineering team is now working through the backlog of undelivered messages and expect all messages to be delivered in the next few hours,” the company added.

Google, however, did not reveal the cause behind the mega global outage.

According to website outage monitor portal Downdetector.com, most problems were related to receiving emails, apart from failed connections.

Both mobile app and desktop versions were affected across the world.

Several people took to Twitter to report problems with Gmail.

“Is Gmail down for everyone or is there anything wrong with my accounts? I am not receiving any mail,” tweeted one Gmail user.

20221211-001805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moody’s cuts India 2022 growth forecast on high oil prices

    Indian equities rebound sharply; Sensex, Nifty rise 1%

    SKF India announces COVID-19 support benefits for employees & immediate family...

    DGCA removes price cap on air fares