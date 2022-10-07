INDIASCI-TECH

Google reveals Pixel tablet, to arrive in early 2023

Tech giant Google has revealed its first Pixel tablet that is scheduled to arrive in early 2023.

The Pixel Tablet comes with ‘Material You’ that helps to personalise it with a customised colour palette and new colour variants based on the wallpaper and lock screen, the company said in a blog post.

The Pixel Tablet is equipped with the power of Tensor G2 chip that helps in advance image processing and machine learning.

The new device will come with smooth and rounded corners.

Features like video calling, photo editing, and hands-free help with Google Assistant, will work smoothly on the new tablet.

The new device can be paired with a new Charging Speaker Dock to make the device more helpful.

“The dock keeps your device charged, makes your tablet helpful 24/7, and unlocks a whole new set of experiences in the home,” said Google.

The speaker will have an enhanced audio. It offers hands-free help from the Assistant when the tablet is docked.

The tablet also offers an easy control on smart home devices, the company said.

“With the Pixel Tablet, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from years of making Pixel and products for the home and combining it into one great device. It reimagines how a tablet can actually be helpful all the time in your home,” it added.

