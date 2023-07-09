INDIA

Google rolling out feature to set working locations in Calendar

NewsWire
0
0

Google has announced that it is rolling out a feature to set working locations in Calendar.

Since 2021, users have been able to indicate where they are working from directly in Google Calendar, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

Now, the company introduced the option to set working locations in Calendar that “indicate where you’re working for specific portions of the day.”

This feature will help users to more accurately reflect their availability based on the physical location they set, which can change throughout the day.

“Working from multiple locations is especially prevalent in a hybrid work environment where employees may work from home, an office, a specific building, or a combination,” the tech giant said.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had announced that it was auto-migrating Reminders from Calendar and Assistant to Tasks for Workspace users, in order to create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google.

The company first announced this migration in September last year.

