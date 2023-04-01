SCI-TECHWORLD

Google rolling out new indicator in Maps

Tech giant Google is rolling out a new indicator in its mapping platform ‘Google Maps’ which will help users to prevent losing their pin.

With the new indicator, when the users manually put a pin in the map by tapping a location or when they find a place through Maps search, they can now explore around without losing their pin, reports AndroidPolice.

If the users pan or rotate the map, an indicator will continue to point in the initial direction as the pin’s original placement after the pin left the screen.

Moreover, if the users tap the indicator, it will automatically re-centre itself on the pin.

Meanwhile, last week, the tech giant was rolling out the “Immersive View” feature more widely in Maps.

The Immersive View feature, which was sold as a “whole new way to explore” with Google Maps, augments the existing photorealistic aerial views of popular locations and landmarks with time and weather contextual flyovers of the specific mapped regions.

Google Maps Immersive View combines scenic views of a city and its landmarks with suggestions of places to learn about or visit, as well as views of the interiors of some buildings.

