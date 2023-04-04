SCI-TECHWORLD

Google rolling out ‘speaker separation’ in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google has announced that it is rolling out “speaker separation” in its video-communication service ‘Google Meet’ for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices.

When the feature is turned on, users will hear the audio of other participants from different directions based on their position on the screen, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

“This makes it easier to distinguish different speakers and hear where they’re coming from for a more immersive, dynamic experience.”

Moreover, this feature does not have admin control.

Last month, the company had announced that it was rolling out new features to its video-communication service, including the ability to allow admins to provide custom background images for their users.

Also, the tech giant was rolling out “External” labels for Meet participants, which indicates those participants who are external to the meeting host’s domain.

In February, Google had launched several new 360-degree video backgrounds for Meet users on mobile for both iOS and Android.

