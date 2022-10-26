SCI-TECHWORLD

Google rolls out custom emojis to Chat for personalised experience

NewsWire
0
0

Google has rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience.

Emojis are a great method for users to express themselves in Google Chat, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

Custom emojis uploaded by employees can be viewed and used by all colleagues in Chat messages and comments.

Before launching to end users, administratives can set organisational guidelines and designate emoji managers, users who can browse and delete custom emojis.

Users can create custom emojis on the web versions of Chat or Gmail if the feature is enabled for their organisational unit.

The feature is available to all Google Workspace users, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, the company said.

Unfortunately, it is not available for the users with personal Google accounts.

Earlier, the company had rolled out the ability to send multiple photos and videos simultaneously via its Chat.

Users were able select more than one image or video at a time when sending a message in Google Chat.

This feature was available across iOS devices and Android devices.

The Google Chat media pickerAallowed users to pick up to 20 photos and videos to send at one go.

20221026-104607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google’s next-gen chipset to improve GPU performance over its predecessor

    57-yr-old US man gets pig heart in world-first transplant

    Single dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca can cut Covid transmission by 50%

    Galaxy S22 Series with Exynos SoCs spotted on Italian e-retailers: Report