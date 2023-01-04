SCI-TECHWORLD

Google rolls out new Pixel update

Google announced that it has rolled out a ‘January software update’ to all supported Pixel devices running Android 13.

Starting from Tuesday, the rollout will “continue over the next few weeks in phases depending on carrier and device”, the tech giant said in a support page.

Users will get a notification once the over-the-air (OTA) becomes available for their devices.

“We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software,” the company said.

The new update includes support for static spatial audio, which will offer surround sound for any connected headset.

Moreover, “another update will roll out to Pixel Buds Pro in the coming weeks that will enable spatial audio with head tracking”, Google said.

The January 2023 update also includes bug fixes and improvements such as in ‘Display & Graphics’ and ‘Biometrics’.

Last month, Google rolled out new features to Pixel devices, including new security and privacy settings.With these features, users were able to review their security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place, making it easy to protect their phones, accounts and passwords.

