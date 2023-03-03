SCI-TECHWORLD

Google rolls out PDF drawing, highlighting in Drive

Google has rolled out new annotation tools on its cloud service Drive on Android, which will give users a quick way to draw on and highlight PDFs.

According to 9to5Google, users will now see a new pen FAB in the bottom-right corner of their screen, when they open a PDF in Google Drive.

There will be a pen tool available in red, black, blue, and green with stroke widths ranging from 8 to 40px.

The highlighter will be available in yellow, green, blue, or purple, the report mentioned.

Moreover, the eraser will remove entire strokes, while users also get undo/redo and the ability to hide all marks.

Users will also be able to save drawings made on the original PDF, while save as copy will be available in the overflow menu, said the report.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced new features for Android and WearOS devices, including the ability to increase the size of content by up to 300 per cent on Chrome for Android.

According to the company, the new updates will improve connectivity, productivity, accessibility and fun across devices.

Soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help users swiftly manage their notes and check off to-do lists right from their Home screen, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

