Google rolls out persistent search filters in Drive on web

Google has introduced a “search chips” feature in Drive, which will allow users to filter by criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

Filtering by these criteria will help users narrow down and find relevant files faster in any view throughout Drive, said Google.

This feature was previously available in Google Drive search, but it is now available “across Drive”.

The search chips feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

It will also be available to users with personal Google Accounts, according to the company.

Earlier this month, Google rolled out refreshed user interface for Google Drive, docs, sheets and slides on the web.

“Following the release of Google Material Design 3, the refreshed user interface is purposefully designed to streamline core collaboration journey across our products,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

In Drive, users will see improvements such as — “Key actions surfaced inline on files, for quick access and increased productivity” and the “ability to select multiple items at a time and undertake batch operations for frequent tasks”.

20230331-154604

