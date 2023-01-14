SCI-TECHWORLD

Google rolls out phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS

NewsWire
0
0

Google has rolled out phoneless navigation support in Maps to Wear OS smartwatches.

Wear OS-powered smartwatches with this support will no longer require a paired phone for turn-by-turn navigation when using Google Maps, as long as the watches have built-in LTE connectivity or are connected to a Wi-Fi network, reports SamMobile.

To use this feature, users must first open Google Maps on their LTE-enabled Wear OS smartwatches, then navigate to Settings and select Launch Mode.

Launch Mode is a new menu that has been added to the Google Maps Wear OS app, placed between the Auto-launch and Terms of Service menus, according to the report.

Moreover, users will see two options under the header Navigation will be launched in the Launch Mode menu, and they must select the Watch only option to begin navigation from the app on the watch.

These options will be available on both Bluetooth/Wi-Fi devices and LTE-only devices.

Users will not need to update the app or their watch because this is a server-side rollout, said the report.

It also means that users may not get the feature right away and may have to wait a few days for it to appear on their smartwatch.

Meanwhile, Google announced that it is bringing new features to smartphones that have not got operating system (OS) updates in years.

The company is releasing a tool called the ‘Extension Software Developer Kit’ (Extensive SDK), which will allow developers to use features such as Android 13’s new photo picker in applications running on some Android 11 and 12 versions.

20230114-145804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India TWS shipments hit record 21 mn in 2021, boAt leads

    S.Korea’s 1st lunar orbiter mission delayed

    Apple Watch reportedly detects thyroid issue symptoms months ahead of diagnosis

    Digital innovation key to India’s inclusive growth: Microsoft