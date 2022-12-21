SCI-TECHWORLD

Google, Samsung’s Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

NewsWire
0
0

Platform and application programming interface (API) ‘Health Connect’ system which was co-developed by Google and Samsung will reportedly integrate into Android 14 system software.

Health Connect is an Android API and platform that collects health and fitness data from applications and devices, stores it securely and allows users to share that data with other applications and devices, reports SamMobile.

Google could make Health Connect a default application on Android 14.

If the application becomes an integral part of the operating system (OS), more and more application developers will integrate the service into their application.

The more the number of applications that have integration for Health Connect, the easier it becomes for users to share their health and fitness data across applications.

It also means that users can easily switch between smartwatches of different brands without stressing about losing health and fitness data.

Currently, Health Connect is available as an application on Android smartphones and Wear OS smartwatches, the report said.

In May, Google and Samsung had joined hands to give developers an opportunity to sync users’ health and fitness data between Android apps and their devices.

20221221-102605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Billionaire Jared Isaacman’s 3 new missions to set space records

    Google Drive updates file access expiration capability

    High EQ ‘can help to identify fake news’

    ‘Decision in 10 minutes’: Rishad Premji on firing of top Wipro...