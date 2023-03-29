BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Google says reviewing NCLAT order in CCI case, weighing legal options

Google on Wednesday said it is reviewing the decision by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the Competition Commission of India (CCI) case, and evaluating its legal options.

The NCLAT has directed that Google will have to pay the fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore, imposed on it by the CCI in October last year for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices.

“We are grateful for the opportunity given by the NCLAT to make our case. We are reviewing the order and evaluating our legal options,” a Google spokesperson told IANS.

A two-member bench of the NCLAT has asked Google to follow the CCI’s order and deposit the amount in 30 days.

In January, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the NCLAT decision, declining to stay operation of the CCI order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google.

The competition watchdog had also asked the Internet giant to refrain from indulging in various unfair business practices.

Google had, however, challenged this ruling before the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.

But the NCLAT rejected Google’s plea, saying that there was no violation of natural justice in the probe conducted by the CCI.

