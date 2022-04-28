INDIASCI-TECH

Google says stopped billions of harmful downloads

NewsWire
0
21

Google blocked 1.2 million policy-violating apps from being published on Play Store in 2021, preventing billions of harmful downloads by users.

Google said in its bid to combat malicious and spammy developers, it banned 190,000 bad accounts in 2021.

“In addition, we have closed around 500,000 developer accounts that are inactive or abandoned,” the Android security and privacy team said in a statement.

According to the company, 98 per cent of apps migrating to Android 11 or higher have reduced their access to sensitive application programming interfaces (APIs) and user data.

“We’ve also significantly reduced the unnecessary, dangerous, or disallowed use of Accessibility APIs in apps migrating to Android 12, while preserving the functionality of legitimate use cases,” said Google.

Google last year introduced multiple privacy-focused features, enhanced its protections against bad apps and developers and improved SDK data safety.

“In addition, Google Play Protect continues to scan billions of installed apps each day across billions of devices to keep people safe from malware and unwanted software,” said the company.

Earlier this week, Google said it is rolling out a new data safety section in the Play Store, where developers will be required to give people more information about how apps collect, share and secure users’ data.

App developers have time till July 20 to add the information to their listings.

The new initiative on Google Play Store follows the launch of a similar feature on Apple’s App Store in late 2020.

20220428-180007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Rahul’s second century of season helps Lucknow to 168/6...

    Stray dogs maul 4-yr-old girl in Bhopal

    KMP expressway blockade: Commuters won’t be troubled, promise farmers

    Pakistan embassy in Washington ran out of funds to pay salaries