Google Search now allows US car dealerships to show vehicle inventory

Google is reportedly rolling out a new feature which will allow car dealerships to add their vehicle inventory directly to search listings via Google My Business in the US.

Although the feature is still in beta, it appears to be available to “any” US-based vehicle dealer, including those that sell motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs) or anything else with a vehicle identification number (VIN), reports 9To5Google.

Moreover, this feature will allow customers to browse a dealer’s inventory without leaving Google Search.

Dealership listings will showcase the vehicles that are available, including used cars, along with details about their prices, features, mileage and more.

These listings also include links to the dealer’s website for more details.

With this feature more widely available to dealers, customers in the US are more likely to see the new “Cars for Sale” pages in their searches on Google, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant had redesigned the Knowledge Panel to get a large desktop grip as it will make it “easier to explore a topic by highlighting the most relevant and useful information” when searching.

Knowledge Panels are information boxes that appear on Google when users search for entities (people, places, organisations, things) that are in the Knowledge Graph.

20230127-091003

