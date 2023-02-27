INDIASCI-TECH

Some Google services like Gmail and Workspace suffered a brief outage on Monday and several users across the world, including in India, were unable to access them.

Around 60 per cent people on downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, reported problems with Google website while 35 per cent had issues with login.

Some users experienced a temporary error (500), when their accounts were temporarily unavailable.

Users went to Twitter to write about the Google services outage.

“So Google is down for everyone? Can’t get to any personal or workspace gmail and can’t use any of the AI devices,” posted one user.

The Google services like Gmail had slowly started to come back to life for some users.

The company was yet to comment on the reason behind the outage.

Last week, Google suffered a service outage affecting Gmail users worldwide that causes issues when syncing emails with Microsoft servers via the Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP).

Gmail users said they’re not receiving emails and that they’re also having issues syncing their Hotmail accounts.

The company acknowledged the reports and said it was investigating the issue.

“IMAP syncs with Microsoft servers experiencing failures that are causing Gmail sync issues. We currently believe the issue only affects users syncing their email from Outlook servers,” Google had said.

“The investigation so far from our engineering has not uncovered any issues with Gmail application authentication and we are continuing to investigate further for the root cause,” the company said in an update.

