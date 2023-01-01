BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Google settles 2 more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 mn in US

NewsWire
0
0

Google has settled two more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million filed in Washington, DC and Indiana states in the US.

The search giant is required to pay $9.5 million to Washington, DC and $20 million to Indiana after the states sued the tech giant for allegedly tracking users’ locations without their consent.

The $29.5 million settlement adds to the $391.5 million Google agreed to pay to 40 states over similar allegations last month.

“My office reached a settlement with Google requiring the company to pay $9.5 million for deceiving and manipulating consumers – including by using “dark patterns” to trick users and gain access to their location data,” tweeted DC Attorney General Karl Racine.

“We sued because Google made it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked. Now, thanks to this settlement, Google must also make clear to consumers how their location data is collected, stored, and used,” Racine added.

Last month, Google agreed to pay a historic $391.5 million in settlement to 40 states in the US over allegations that the tech giant tracked users’ location data without their consent in the country.

The settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, led by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Nebraska AG Doug Peterson, was the largest attorney general-led consumer privacy settlement ever.

In addition to the multimillion-dollar settlement, as part of the negotiations with the AGs, Google has agreed to significantly improve its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting in 2023.

In a blog post, Google said the lawsuit is based on “outdated product policies” that the company has already addressed.

Google said it will also start providing more “detailed” information about the data it collects tracking during the account setup process and is launching a new toggle to turn off and delete your location history and web and app activity “in one simple flow.”

20230101-105802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Consumer cos expected to reach pre-Covid sales levels in Q4FY21’

    4 more ‘Border Haats’ to be set up along India-B’desh border

    S.Korea’s household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: Report

    PLI schemes excellent opportunity to increase manufacturing: PM