SCI-TECHWORLD

Google shuts down Hangouts, upgrades to Google Chat

NewsWire
0
4

Google has ended Google Hangouts, a text, video and voice chat app built into Gmail, and upgraded it to “Google Chat”.

On Tuesday, the Google Hangouts web app provided its last offering to the users. After that time, users were redirected to ‘Chat on the web’, according to an official report.

Also, the Google Hangouts app is no longer available on Android or iOS.

Google Chat comes with a modern, feature-rich experience that will allow users to react to messages with emojis that feature skin-tone selections, respond with smart replies, format text with rich-text editing, tag specific people withA@mentions, and search for and share GIFs.

For users, it will be easy for them to pick up their conversations from where they have left off as the conversations will migrate automatically from Hangouts to Chat.

Also, for better collaboration, it will offer to edit Docs, Slides, or Sheets with side-by-side editing to make it easier to collaborate while you continue a conversation, the report added.

It also includes “Spaces”, a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. With this, users from one place, teams and groups can share ideas, work on documents, and manage files and tasks.

Meanwhile, back in June, Google previously said that Chat is a better way for users to connect with others.

“As we take this final step to bring remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we hope users will appreciate our continued investment in making Chat a powerful place to create and collaborate,” Ravi Kanneganti, Product Manager, Google Chat, said in a blogpost.

20221102-143604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    moto Edge X30 unveiled in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1...

    Google Android 14 Beta likely to roll out in April 2023

    NFT transactions to reach 40 mn globally in 5 yrs amid...

    Apple will show more ads in App Store from Oct 25