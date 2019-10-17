Google Stadia Controller will have limited wireless capability

San Francisco, Oct 18 (IANS) Google Stadia controller’s wireless capability will only work on TV with a Chromecast Ultra but a user at launch will have to plug in a USB-C cable to use it with computers or phones, the tech giant has revealed in a product video.

“As for wireless gameplay, this is limited to Chromecast Ultra. When plugged in via USB cable, the Stadia Controller acts as a standard USB HID controller and may work on other platforms depending on the game and setup,” responded a Google community manager to a user on Reddit recently.

Google has recently revealed that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL along with the latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will be supported by Stadia.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Buyers will be able to purchase Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of the Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month.

It will come to 14 countries first, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

