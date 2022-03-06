SCI-TECHWORLD

Google Stadia to receive 4 new games next month

By NewsWire
Google has announced that four titles in the pipeline including Deliver Us the Moon, which comes out next month to Stadia.

Google this week confirmed four games coming to Stadia, with Deliver Us the Moon being the most interesting of the batch, reports 9To5Google.

The upcoming title is a “sci-fi” thriller that takes place on the moon while the Earth’s resources are depleted, with you playing as “Earth’s last astronaut” to save humanity

Google Stadia has added 12 new games. In 2021 this year, Google delivered 107 to Stadia, and the company promises at least 100 new games during this calendar year.

Google has been gradually adding features to Stadia over the past two years since its launch, including a new 30-minute game trial for “Hello Engineer” recently.

The tech giant is also allowing Stadia players to join multiplayer games without needing an invite. This basic feature is available on most console platforms and PC launchers, but it has taken Google nearly two years to add it to Stadia.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to shut down its in-house Stadia game development division, as it sees a great adoption of its technology by third-party developers and publishers to create world-class games.

