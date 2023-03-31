SCI-TECHWORLD

Google starts testing generative AI features in Gmail, Docc

NewsWire
0
0

After announcing the upcoming generative artificial intelligence (AI) features to Workspace apps two weeks ago, Google has now started public testing them in Gmail and Docs.

The current trusted test programme includes consumer, enterprise and education users (over 18 years) in the US, reports 9To5Google.

This “small group” is invited by the tech giant to join and they must sign up and opt-in.

The testers can also leave the programme at any time.

Users in the programme can use generative AI in Gmail to draft everything from a birthday invitation to a job cover letter.

“Users can also have Google take what they’ve written and make it more elaborate or shorten it, including down to bullet points,” the report said.

On the other hand, AI in Google Docs will make the text more detailed or rewrite it.

Also, it will help users to draft blog posts or even write song lyrics.

Participants in the test programme will be able to send feedback through Gmail and Docs.

The company will expand the availability of the generative AI features “over time”, the report said.

20230331-095004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp apologises, fixes 2-hour outage issue (2nd Ld)

    Messenger’s end-to-end encrypted chats, calls available to everyone

    Swiggy to infuse Rs 5,250 Cr in quick grocery service Instamart

    BlackBerry OS devices to stop working on Jan 4