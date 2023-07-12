INDIA

Google sued for allegedly stealing data from users to train its AI models

NewsWire
0
0

Google has been sued in a class-action lawsuit that alleged that the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent using its artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The lawsuit said Google also violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its AI products, reports CNN.

The class-action suit was filed on Tuesday against Google, its parent company Alphabet, and AI subsidiary DeepMind in a federal court in Californiaand was brought by Clarkson Law Firm.

The firm previously filed a similar suit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI last month. (OpenAI did not previously respond to a request for comment on the suit.)

According to the lawsuit, Google “has been secretly stealing everything ever created and shared on the Internet by hundreds of millions of Americans”.

The complaint also alleged that Google took “virtually the entirety of our digital footprint”, including “creative and copy-written works” to build its AI products.

Google did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Last week, Google updated its privacy policy in which it stated that it can use publicly available data to help train its AI models.

The tech giant changed the wording of its policy over the weekend and switched “AI models” for “language models”.

With the new policy, Google is informing people that anything they publicly post online can be used to train Bard, future versions and other generative AI products it develops.

Critics have expressed concerns about companies’ use of publicly available information to train large language models for generative AI use.

Last month, the Sam Altman-run OpenAI was sued in a class-action lawsuit in the US for allegedly stealing data from the public to train its AI chatbot ChatGPT.

2023071237765

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At 3641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases

    J&K L-G highlights achievements during his tenure

    GST council likely to discuss taxation under ONDC during meeting next...

    Bengal govt extends Covid restrictions