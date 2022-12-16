SCI-TECHWORLD

Google tests ‘Digital Driver’s License’ in its Android Wallet app

Google is reportedly beta testing support for the “Digital Driver’s License” in the Wallet app on Android phones.

According to Google’s updated support page, “users running Android 8.0 (or later) who are in the Google Play Services beta program (specifically, version 48.22) are eligible,” reports The Verge.

“After enabling Bluetooth and Nearby Devices, and also making sure your phone has a scent lock, you should now see a new option for “ID Card (beta)” when adding a new card to the Google Wallet app,” it added.

The feature was announced during Google’s developer-focused I/O keynote in May, when a slide showed US State Maryland as the first ID available for the upcoming feature, according to the report.

In May, Apple introduced support for Maryland state IDs and driver licenses in its Wallet app to gain the digital identification feature.

With this, residents of the State can use their iPhone or Apple Watch at certain checkpoints at participating airports in the US, said the report.

To add a digital ID card to the Wallet app, users will need to scan the front of the card, then scan the back, then take a short recording of the face, then submit the application, and finally, wait for the State to accept the card, the report added.

