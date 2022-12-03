SCI-TECHWORLD

Google tests end-to-end encrypted group chats in Messaging app

NewsWire
0
0

Google has announced that it is testing end-to-end encrypted RCS (Rich Communication Services) group chats, which will be available to some users in the open beta program over the coming weeks.

With this feature, one-on-one texts sent using Messages by Google will be encrypted so they are private and secure and can only be seen by the sender and recipient, according to the blogpost.

“RCS doesn’t only make texting more secure — it makes the experience better, too,” Google said in a blogpost.

“SMS texting lacks a lot of what smartphones are capable of doing, but RCS means you can send and receive high-quality photos and videos, see real-time typing indicators and read receipts, name group conversations, add or remove contacts from group chats, and text over Wi-Fiathis list goes on,” it added.

Google has been urging manufacturers and carriers to use RCS, a supercharged version of SMS that includes features such as typing indicators, delivery and read receipts.

It has also launched campaigns to convince Apple to adopt this standard for its own Messages app.

“Today, all of the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard — except for Apple. Apple refuses to adopt RCS and continues to rely on SMS when people with iPhones message people with Android phones, which means their texting is stuck in the 1990s,” Neena Budhiraja, group product manager for the Messages app, said in a blogpost.

“Hopefully, Apple can #GetTheMessage so we don’t have to keep waiting to remove the whole acegreen-versus-blue bubble” thing,” it added.

20221203-133003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NASA gears up to send megarocket in deep space on Aug...

    Microsoft discloses 85 vulnerabilities, no fixes for Exchange Server bugs

    YouTube app rolls out ‘listening controls’ for all videos

    Global shortage forces Ford to sell Explorer SUVs sans chips