Google is making a tweak to Search on desktop web that sees the results page adopt a more responsive design.

Still in testing, it follows the homepage abiding by the same principle, 9To5Google reported on Wednesday.

Desktop Search today requires a certain width to show everything, especially for queries that feature Knowledge Panels. Even searches without them tend to hide your profile avatar in the top-right corner.

The responsive design sees Google get rid of the left column. This removes the blank space to the left of results but also hides the Google logo/Doodle. In its place is just the search pill, the report said.

This is not a true responsive design in that the desktop Search page does not switch to a mobile layout — where Knowledge Panels move to the top — when you narrow the window all the way.

However, it helps show more of Search for those that don’t browse fullscreen on smaller (13-inch) laptop screens, according to the report.

–IANS

vc/vd