SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to alert parents when their kids leave school

NewsWire
0
0

Google has announced new updates to Family Link, which offer a range of options and help keep families safer online.

The new updates have already been rolled out and will be completed over the next few weeks.

In a new update to the “Location tab”, parents can see all of their children on the same map with their device location. Also, parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when their child arrives at or leaves a specific destination like school or soccer practice, the company said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the “Highlights tab” will allow the parents to track the usage of their child’s device by showing a snapshot of their child’s app usage, screen time and recently installed apps.

“We’re also adding resources from trusted partners like Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely and the Family Online Safety Institute to help parents navigate conversations around online safety at home,” the company added.

For parents and children, Family Link will also be available on the web. With this, parents will be able to access online features even when they are away from their phones or don’t have the app.

For children, the Family Link web experience will help them better understand their parental control settings.

Additionally, the “Controls tab” enables parents to monitor children with the ability to set screen time limits for individual devices or specific apps, as well as set content restrictions.

20221019-143804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple reportedly files lawsuit to stop upcoming indie film

    150 mn people across 40 countries using Google Pay: Sundar Pichai

    Meta’s ‘Quest Pro’ VR headset surfaces online before launch

    Crowd-sourcing weather info helping IMD in better prediction