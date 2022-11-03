SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to allow package tracking from Gmail inbox

Google has announced a new “package tracking” feature in Gmail that will help users view their package tracking and delivery information right in their inbox.

The feature will be available to users in the US in the coming weeks.

Package tracking will be available across most major US shipping carriers and will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status, like “label created”, “arriving tomorrow” or “delivered today”, Google said in a blogpost.

For orders with tracking numbers, users can view their “current delivery status” in their inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails.

Moreover, users can choose to receive package tracking updates directly from their inbox or in Gmail settings. Gmail will then look up order statuses using the user tracking number and display them in their inbox, it added.

Users can opt-out at any time through their Gmail settings.

The company also mentioned that it will let users know if their shipment is delayed by showing a “delay label” in their inbox and will also bring the email to the top of users’ inbox so that they do not miss any information about the package.

The feature will be available to users in the coming months, said Google.

