Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing several new features — including Nearby Share — to help users stay productive, communicate with loved ones and enjoy entertainment across devices.

The company said that Nearby Share lets users quickly and securely share files between nearby Android phones, tablets and Chromebooks, whether they are photos or videos or even entire folders.

“In the next few weeks, you will be able to use Nearby Share to effortlessly transfer files across your own devices,” Scott Blanksteen, Senior Director, Product Management, Android, said in a statement.

“Just select Android devices logged into your Google account from the sharing menu to quickly share files between them. And once you have opted in, transfers between devices you own are automatically accepted — even if your screen is off,” Blanksteen added.

The company said that it recently introduced a new look and updated Google Workspace apps for bigger screens and now it is continuing to optimise users’ favourite Google apps on tablets to make multi-tasking a breeze, starting with redesigned widgets for Google Drive and Keep.

“With an updated Google Drive widget, three home screen buttons now offer one-touch access to your Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Sheets files,” the company said.

“And in Google Keep, a bigger widget and font size makes note-taking, to-do lists, and reminders easy to access,” it added.

The company has added many new Emoji Kitchen mashups, available as stickers via Gboard.

To bring people closer, the company said it is also adding new shared experiences in Google Meet.

“With live sharing features, you can instantly co-watch YouTube videos and play classic games with up to 100 friends and family members at a time,” the company said.

“So even if you are far apart, you can maintain traditions like a movie and game nights. This feature is rolling out to Android phones and tablets,” it added.

20220909-101802