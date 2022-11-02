SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to discontinue Street View app next year

NewsWire
0
0

Google has announced plans to discontinue its dedicated Street View app on Android next year.

According to 9To5Google, the tech giant has prepared a number of shutdown messages for the Street View app.

In the notice, the company advice users to move to Google Maps or Street View Studio, as the Street View app will end on March 31, 2023.

“Street View App is going away and support will end March 21, 2023,” the company was quoted as saying in the report.

“To publish your own 360 video, switch to Street View Studio. To view Street View and add Photo Spheres, use Google Maps.”

Street View makes it simple to get a 360-degree view of almost any street, making it ideal for researching potential trip destinations or to just take a casual tour of the world from the comfort of home, the report said.

Earlier, with an aim to enhance user experience, Google Maps had brought back ‘Street View’ experience to India to help people navigate and explore places more visually and accurately.

The Indian government had suspended the service more than a decade ago as it failed to secure required security clearances.

20221102-100604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter doubles down on India tech team to create products for...

    Singapore logs fastest internet speed at 207.61 Mbps globally

    Samsung unveils new Bespoke products, premium Infinite line

    realme C30 rejuvenates entry-level segment with cutting-edge, vertical stripe design inspired...