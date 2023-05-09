BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECH

Google to give $100 mn to NYT for 3 years to use its content: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Google will give around $100 million to The New York Times over three years as part of a broad deal to use its content on some of its platforms, the media reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Alphabet company will use the NYT content on Google News Showcase and some other platforms.

The NYT in February this year announced an expansion of its agreement with Google.

It “described as an expanded agreement that included content distribution and subscriptions, as well as using Google tools for marketing and ad-product experimentation.”

The NYT and Google did not immediately comment on the WSJ report.

The deal covers distribution, subscriptions, marketing and ad products.

In late 2020, an online news experience called Google News Showcase was launched. This platform helps participating publishers share their expertise and editorial voice through an enhanced storytelling experience.

The platform is also a global content licensing programme. Google pays participating publishers to curate quality journalism for an improved online news experience that benefits readers and publishers.

To help readers discover new content, Google News Showcase offers no-charge access to select paywalled articles on a participating publisher’s site that would otherwise only be available to subscribers.

20230509-181604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC directs Police to ensure law and order at Adani...

    Air India could’ve handled these matters better, committed to take action:...

    LIC IPO Day 3: QIB sees halfway mark, NII subscribed 76%,...

    Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 79.76 against US dollar