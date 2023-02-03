SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to host event about AI on Feb 8

Google will host an event on February 8 in which it will share about its work in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company will share how it is “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need”, according to an invite sent to The Verge.

The 40-minute event will be streamed on YouTube.

The report further mentioned that the invitation contains references to Google Lens, Translate, Shopping and Maps.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the tech giant was testing ChatGPT-like products, which will use its LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) technology.

Under new AI-powered chat products, the company was testing a chatbot called “Apprentice Bard”, with which users can ask questions and receive detailed answers similar to ChatGPT, also a new search desktop design that could be used in a question-and-answer form.

