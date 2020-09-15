Google to launch Pixel 5, new Chromecast on Sep 30

San Francisco, Sep 15 (IANS) Google is prepared to launch Pixel 5 smartphone, a Chromecast and a smart speaker during its annual hardware event on September 30.

The Pixel 5 was officially announced during the launch of the Pixel 4a.

According to a report in GizmoChina, the virtual event titled ‘Launch Night In’ would be streamed live.

The Pixel 5 phone is likely to be made available first in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Recent Pixel 5 renders revealed a punch-hole selfie camera at the top left and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It also showed a dual-rear camera setup.

According to market rumours, the company could price it $799 onwards.

A brand new Nest-branded Google Home speaker will also be announced during the event.

Google teased a new Nest Home speaker in July, by releasing an image and a video of the device.

