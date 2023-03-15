SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to launch Pixel Fold in June: Report

Tech giant Google will reportedly launch its upcoming ‘Pixel Fold’ and ‘Pixel 7a’ smartphones in June this year.

According to the leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google, the Pixel Fold is all set to launch in mid-June of this year.

The Pixel 7a and a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series are also expected to release alongside the foldable smartphone.

The retail listings also revealed that the Pixel Fold will be available in two colours– “Carbon” (a shade of black or grey) and “Porcelain” (white).

The tech giant is likely planning to launch official cases for the Fold in “Haze Midtone,” “Porcelain” and “Sky” colour options.

Moreover, the company is also expected to offer a 512GB variant of the foldable smartphone, but only in the “Carbon” shade, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant’s upcoming foldable smartphone will feature a 7.67-inch interior screen with thick bezels around 5mm.

Moreover, it is expected to have speaker grills at the top and bottom.

