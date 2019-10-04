Google to mentor 10 startups in Bengaluru from Oct 14

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) Google on Wednesday announced to kick-start third class of its three-month “Launchpad Accelerator India” programme from October 14 here with a line-up of 10 fresh startups.

Similar to the two previous classes, these startups will get access to mentorship from Google teams and industry experts, free support, Cloud credits and more, the company said in a statement.

The startups will undergo an intensive one-week mentorship bootcamp, followed by mentorship sessions for three-month period.

One of the startups, Agricx, is helping over 450 million stakeholders such as farmers, food processing companies etc. to standardize, digitize and enable discovery of agricultural produce using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ambee is a hyper-local platform, providing real-time and accurate air quality data and intelligence at street level granularity and at global scale.

Artivatic powers insurance, finance and healthcare businesses with intelligent systems, solutions and processes using AI, ML and data analytics.

While CureSkin uses image recognition techniques to identify skin problems, Intello Labs is an AI-based post-harvest commodity quality assessment mobile app.

Rest of the startups are Jiny, world’s first assistive UI platform for businesses; Nayan that helps detect traffic violations and improving road safety through AI; app-based credit line Nira; PerSapien which is a device that can neutralize pollution from ambient atmosphere; and SustLabs — a product that reads and decodes real-time electricity consumption in a house using smart meter data.

Google ‘Launchpad Accelerator India’ programme is designed to accelerate Indian startups that are using scalable technology like AI and ML to address socio-economic issues.

