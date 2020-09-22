Google to nurture 20 Indian startups

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Google on Tuesday announced the fourth batch of its Google for Startups (GFS) Accelerator programme with 20 startups who will receive three months of support from the network of internal and external mentors in India.

The fourth GFS Accelerator programme has not only doubled its batch size from 10 to 20 startups but also expanded the scope of the programme, to include startups that are using cutting-edge tech to meaningfully help India and the world adapt and move forward from the pandemic.

It comprises startups from key categories that require urgent innovation, such as workplace collaboration and connection tools, mental health and wellness, health-tech, fintech and agritech, the company said in a statement.

“GFS Accelerator’s mission is more important in the present times when this ecosystem faces unprecedented odds. Hence, we aim to focus single-mindedly on helping startups tide over the next 18-24 months, when the effects of the pandemic will be felt the strongest,” said Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, GFS Accelerator, Google India.

The ongoing support ranges from access to Google teams, tech guidance on projects, machine learning related support, user experience and design mentorship, leadership workshops, networking opportunities at industry engagements, PR support and more.

The 20 Indian startups include Antwak, BharatAri, BlackLight Games, Decoder, Factors.ai, Foxy.in, Gram Powder, InnerHour, Leher, Lokal, Math Buddy, Mera Cashier, Mosaic Wellness, myHQ, Navia Life Care, Orowealth, Virohan, Wellthy Therapeutics, Womaniya, and Zee Auto.

Since 2015, GFS Accelerator has supported over 60 startups, which have collectively raised over $700 million in funding and played a key role in making India the second largest startup ecosystem in the world.

Since the start of the year, over 500 startups have benefited from mentorships and webinar content specially created by Google mentors and collaborators.

Earlier in the year, Google for Startups joined forces with its mentors and ecosystem collaborators to launch Emerging Stronger: Playbook for Startups to face the Covid-19 Challenge, a guide accessible widely to startups all over the country, comprising actionable tips for reducing burn and lengthening runway during the pandemic.

