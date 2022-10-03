BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Google to nurture 20 startups by Indian women founders

Google on Monday announced the first class of 20 women founded/co-founded startups, selected from close to 400 applications, for the inaugural cohort of ‘Google for Startups Accelerator-India Women Founders’.

The tech giant will place special emphasis on access to networks, access to capital, hiring challenges, mentorship and many others which, for a variety of social reasons and low representation, prove challenging for female founders.

In addition to these, the curriculum will include workshops and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, product strategy and growth, as well as provide access to a global community of women founders, said the company.

Some of the startups selected are Aspire for Her, Brown Living, CoLLearn Education, Commudle, Dubverse, Elda Health, Fitbots and more.

“This programme is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India’s digitally-trained workforce – be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill or young graduates seeking a head start on their career,” said Google.

While Mishry startup is buliding a world-class review-focussed ecosystem with a mission to remove product misinformation through authentic reviews and customer feedback, OPOD Audio is a vernacular audio app that provides contextual information on trending news and current affairs in just 30 seconds.

