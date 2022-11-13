Google will release a software update for the new Nest Wifi Pro early next week to address the slow Internet speeds being experienced by some users.

Sanjay Noronha, Google Nest Wifi’s product lead said that “the company is currently investigating reports of a small number of users experiencing reduced Internet speeds on Nest Wifi Pro routers, and that its teams are working to roll out a fix,” as reported by The Verge.

Google launched the Nest Wifi Pro mesh router last month, touting support for faster Wi-Fi 6E, which is capable of speeds of up to 5.4Gbps.

It also adds a 6GHz band to help reduce network congestion and automatically adjusts “network performance to minimise disruptions.”

However, many users reported on the Google Nest community forum about an issue causing capped download and upload speeds ranging anywhere from 40Mbps to 90Mbps.

Users said their old Nest Wifi Pro, which only supports Wi-Fi 5, outperformed the new device, according to a media report.

These issues do not affect everyone who purchased the new router, though.

As confirmed by Google, it primarily affected the users in the UK who used point-to-point protocol over ethernet (PPPoE) networks.

Many digital subscriber lines (DSL) providers use this system, which requires users to configure their router with a username and password before they can connect to the Internet, according to the report.

Based on the reports on the forum, the issue has also been reported to be affecting users in the US and other parts of Europe, as well as those with fiber, the report added.

