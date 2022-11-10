Google on Thursday announced a bunch of updates across platforms that will make it easier for fans to watch the FIFA World Cup starting November 20.

The new updates will include a daily highlights video from TV networks, customised notifications, a dedicated section on Google TV, and a multiplayer game.

According to the Google blogpost, users will need to search “World Cup” to follow the match updates as well as their favourite teams. Also, users can click on the bell in the top-right-hand corner to opt-in to receive notifications about their squad.

Moreover, fans can pin the score on their Android phone, so they can easily see it even while they are on the go.

By using the Android Google App or Search on mobile browsers, users can simply tap the match they want to track and drag to pin the score anywhere on their screen.

World Cup fans can also catch up on and rewatch the most exciting moments of every game on YouTube via FIFA and official broadcast channels. YouTube TV subscribers can watch live the FIFA World Cup 2022 on FOX and FS1, said Google in a blogpost.

With Google TV device, users will be able to tune in to everything from the group stage to the finale.

Users can directly access the live matches listed in their “For you” tab. Users can browse World Cup content from broadcasters like FIFA+, ITV, Peacock, Telemundo, ViX, and more in a new row, including live games, highlights, recaps, and more.

The tech giant will also launch a new label for businesses on Search ahead of the games that will help users to watch the game with other FIFA fans.

Soon users will be able to search for “Where to watch the world cup near me” within Search to find a nearby venue of their choice, said the blogpost.

