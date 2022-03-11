INDIASCI-TECH

Google to send air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

Google has initiated air raid alerts for Android users in Ukraine directly on their phones before expected attacks happen near them.

At the request, and with the help, of the government of Ukraine, Google has started rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine.

“This work is supplemental to the country’s existing air raid alert systems, and based on alerts already being delivered by the Ukrainian government,” said Kent Walker, President, Global Affairs at Google.

The Android notifications will be based on the alerts already being sent by the Ukrainian government.

“Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on air strike alerts to try to get to safety,” Walker said in a statement late on Thursday.

Google said that to help the increasing number of refugees in the region, it is developing ways for businesses to flag if they are providing services to refugees.

“Beginning today, hotel owners in countries neighbouring Ukraine can indicate on their Business Profile whether they’re offering free or discounted accommodations for refugees,” said the company.

Local businesses can post to their Business Profile on Search and Maps to offer various services and aid to refugees from Ukraine.

“As we compile this information over the coming weeks, we’ll make it possible for people to quickly find these places on Search and Maps,” Google added.

20220311-094204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.