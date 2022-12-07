SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to show you suggested keywords under Search bar

NewsWire
0
0

Google has announced that it will show users suggested keywords under the Search bar to make it easier to explore topics that are related to a search.

An easy-to-scroll list of related topics will be displayed at the top of the search results page, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Users can easily add or remove topics, which are designated by a plus icon, to quickly zoom in or backtrack on a search.

For example, if you type “dinner ideas”, you might see topics such as “healthy” or “easy”. By selecting a topic, you can quickly narrow down your search results with less typing by adding it to your query.

Then as you tap, the topics will alter and become more dynamic, providing you with additional possibilities and assisting you in discovering new areas. For instance, if you choose “healthy”, you might then see “vegetarian” or “quick” topics.

“Both topics and filters are shown in the order that our systems automatically determine is most helpful for your specific query,” Google said.

If users don’t see a particular filter they want, they can find more using the ‘All filters’ option, which is present at the end of the row.

The change will roll out for English users in the US, over the coming days, on iOS, Android and the mobile web.

20221207-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Rosatom has not suffered any pain due to Ukraine war, except...

    Indian researchers develop better therapeutics to treat Autism Spectrum Disorder

    Nintendo acquires CG production firm Dynamo Pictures

    Antipsychotics can lower Covid infection, severity risk: Study